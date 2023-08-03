Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,735 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines accounts for 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 1.15% of Spirit Airlines worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 2,577,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

