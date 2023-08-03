Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 207,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,695. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $69,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,511,274.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,472 shares of company stock worth $3,068,620. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.