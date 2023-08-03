SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE SPXC traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.69. 399,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,482. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

