Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 497,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

