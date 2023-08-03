Standard Motor Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

SMP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 30,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

