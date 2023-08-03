Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $101.25 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.