Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. 2,726,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.