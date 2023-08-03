Status Hits Market Cap of $97.99 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $97.99 million and $4.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.48 or 1.00046612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,060,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,858,984,890.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02508519 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,464,287.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

