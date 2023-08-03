Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Stock Up 3.4 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.