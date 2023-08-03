Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 461 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 9,774,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,035,705. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

