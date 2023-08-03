Steward Financial Group LLC Has $70.61 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 23.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $70,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 1,325,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,092. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

