Stifel Nicolaus Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $97.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,139,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.