StockNews.com Downgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 1,104,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

