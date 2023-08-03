StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

APDN stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.