StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.