StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Hold

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 1,682,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

