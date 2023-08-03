Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 384,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 134,382 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $31.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $357,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,190,000.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

