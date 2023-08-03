Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of RGR stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 146,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $977.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.