STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $210.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.72), with a volume of 343569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.75).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.05 million and a P/E ratio of 578.38.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

