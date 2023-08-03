SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 256,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 601,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

