Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Sunrun Trading Up 8.9 %

RUN stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,841,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,686. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

