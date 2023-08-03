Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Synopsys by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $439.97. 164,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,298. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.