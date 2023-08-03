T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $179.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 924,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

