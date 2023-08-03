Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,388 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after acquiring an additional 394,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,876,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,769,000 after acquiring an additional 953,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

