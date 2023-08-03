Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 1,726,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,824. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

