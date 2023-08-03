TD Securities Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $70.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,003,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812,711. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

