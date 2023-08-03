TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $23.20 Price Target at HSBC

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $13.80 to $23.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,724 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

