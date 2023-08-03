Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FND. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

View Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.4 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.