Telsey Advisory Group Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.01 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.