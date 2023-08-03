Telsey Advisory Group Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $365.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.87.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $388.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average is $289.37. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $394.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 104.8% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of RH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RH by 75.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RH by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

