Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LVLU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.