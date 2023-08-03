Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.72

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 437671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

