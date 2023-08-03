Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,617. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenaris by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenaris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

