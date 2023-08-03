Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TNC opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Tennant has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tennant by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tennant by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

