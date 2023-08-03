Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.22

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 326564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Teradata Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,997,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

