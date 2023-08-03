Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $459.89 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $459.89 million and $13.69 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,839,418,586,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,926,303,021 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

