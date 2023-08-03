Terra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.76 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $187.98 million and approximately $38.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 337,710,753 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

