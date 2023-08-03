Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $66.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

