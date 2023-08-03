Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $66.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
TRNO stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).
