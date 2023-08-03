Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $602,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,479 shares of company stock worth $15,750,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,775,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,422,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $819.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

