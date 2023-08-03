Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Stock Price Down 3%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Teton Advisors Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
