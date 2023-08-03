TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $183.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFII
TFI International Stock Down 0.2 %
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.