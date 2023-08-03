TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 197,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 258,506 shares.The stock last traded at $131.16 and had previously closed at $128.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

TFI International Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in TFI International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $11,926,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.