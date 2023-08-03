TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

