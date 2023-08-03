The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,059 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of AZEK worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,656. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

