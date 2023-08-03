The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 271,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,084. Buckle has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.