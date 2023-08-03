The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Chemours Trading Down 0.2 %

CC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

