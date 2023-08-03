The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Clorox stock opened at $152.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.