The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 12,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 4,845,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

