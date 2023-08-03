The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 16,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,816,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 490,830 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.