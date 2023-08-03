The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

PG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,329. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

